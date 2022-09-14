MPLOY youth program extended into fall

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland’s summer youth program will extend into the fall.

The MPLOY Plus Fall Youth Experience will now last through October 28.

The program gives Bluff City youth additional work experience with local business partners.

Kids can learn the inner workings of local businesses, a work ethic, and get the experience they need for real-world employment.

For more information on MPLOY Plus, contact Audrey Coleman at 901.636.6264 or email audrey.coleman@memphistn.gov.

