Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

MPLOY youth program extended into fall

City of Memphis
City of Memphis(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland’s summer youth program will extend into the fall.

The MPLOY Plus Fall Youth Experience will now last through October 28.

The program gives Bluff City youth additional work experience with local business partners.

Kids can learn the inner workings of local businesses, a work ethic, and get the experience they need for real-world employment.

For more information on MPLOY Plus, contact Audrey Coleman at 901.636.6264 or email audrey.coleman@memphistn.gov.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis CEO sentenced to 3 years in prison for submitting false reports on water quality
Takirra Milam, 15.
MPD: 15-year-old last seen before school found one week later
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon
15-year-old Haley Reedy was shot and killed on Clear Creek Drive on Sunday afternoon.
Family identifies Millington student shot, killed
CBU issues statement after campus safety officer killed in shooting spree

Latest News

The Lauderdale County school went on lockdown on Wednesday after administrators received a tip...
2 students in custody after lockdown at Ripley High School
Decardo Moore, Malik Williams and Joshua Beason, following 2019 arrest.
3 men sentenced to federal prison for business robberies
8 car windows smashed at an apartment complex in Memphis.
Eight cars broken into at an apartment complex
MLK Prep High School
16-year-old jumped through classroom window with gun