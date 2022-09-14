MPD issues traffic alert due to weekend events in Cooper-Young area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department announced that drivers will see road closures and slowdowns in the area surrounding the Cooper-Young Festival and the Memphis Tigers football game on Saturday, Sept. 17.

Cooper Street will be shut down from Central Avenue to Walker Street.

All side streets in the area will be blocked.

As football fans make their way into the Liberty Park area, some slowdowns may occur with both events overlapping between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Police and event personnel will implement both hard and soft closures to include traffic control along Cooper Street, Young Avenue, East Parkway, Central Avenue, Southern Avenue, and Hollywood Street.

With the implementation of Liberty Park E-Ticket parking, some delays may occur.

Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and have all E-Ticket downloads completed before making their way into the event area for the football game.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.