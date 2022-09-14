Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

More unseasonably hot weather through the weekend

By Spencer Denton
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It will remain mostly clear through sunset with temperatures in the 80s. Winds will be northeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and pleasant with lows in the mid to upper 60s. Winds will be east at 5 mph.

LATE WEEK: It will be sunny on Thursday and Friday with high temperatures in the low 90s. Thankfully, it will not be muggy.

WEEKEND: Temperatures this weekend will be in the low 90s with a mix of sun and clouds Saturday and Sunday. It will start getting more humid by Sunday. Lows will be around 70.

NEXT WEEK: Expect more unseasonably hot weather with highs in the mid 90s and lows in the 70s. It will remain dry all week.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis CEO sentenced to 3 years in prison for submitting false reports on water quality
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon
15-year-old Haley Reedy was shot and killed on Clear Creek Drive on Sunday afternoon.
Family identifies Millington student shot, killed
Takirra Milam, 15.
MPD: 15-year-old last seen before school found one week later
Gabe Higginbottom
Bartlett High School student suffers heart attack during cross country meet in Florida

Latest News

bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Wednesday AM Weather 9/14
WMC First Alert Weather
Temperatures climb, but humidity stays low this week
Tuesday evening weather update
Your First Alert to a dry and quickly warming trend
Tuesday evening weather update
Tuesday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-September 13, 2022