More unseasonably hot weather through the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It will remain mostly clear through sunset with temperatures in the 80s. Winds will be northeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and pleasant with lows in the mid to upper 60s. Winds will be east at 5 mph.

LATE WEEK: It will be sunny on Thursday and Friday with high temperatures in the low 90s. Thankfully, it will not be muggy.

WEEKEND: Temperatures this weekend will be in the low 90s with a mix of sun and clouds Saturday and Sunday. It will start getting more humid by Sunday. Lows will be around 70.

NEXT WEEK: Expect more unseasonably hot weather with highs in the mid 90s and lows in the 70s. It will remain dry all week.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

