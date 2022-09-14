MLGW customers share frustrations over call center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some MLGW customers said they’ve been trying to get in touch with the utility’s customer service hotline with no luck.

“I’ve been calling them for weeks now and I get this same message every time,” said long-time customer Ken Weatherford.

Weatherford said he’s always been pleased with MLGW’s customer service.

He even did a commercial for the utility nine years ago; but for the last few weeks, he’s gotten frustrated and is reaching his breaking point.

“Typically, they have had really good customer service, but right now it seems that’s all gone, Weatherford said.

We reached out to MLGW for answers.

They said they were aware of the issues facing the Memphis area and know it’s frustrating.

They blamed the higher demand for customers seeking financial assistance on inflation as well as a staffing shortage at their call centers.

Timothy Davis, MLGW VP of Customer Experience and Energy Services, said customers have every right to be frustrated.

“I was hired here to help improve it, and that’s what we’re doing,” Davis said.

He said the utility is hiring 26 people.

This, according to Davis, is one of the largest hiring classes the utility has ever done all at once.

Those new hires will work in customer service and should be starting around Sept. 19.

In the meantime, MLGW says you can get faster responses by using their website, the mobile app, or reaching out directly through social media.

“I understand you are frustrated and concerned,” Davis said. “But we will be focused on improving and I am accountable for that.”

MLGW said that they anticipate having the issues fully resolved within 90 days, something their frustrated customers hope they can rely on.

“It’s not my job to fix it, that’s their job,” Weatherford said. “I don’t know anything about electricity because I don’t touch it.”

