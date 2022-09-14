Memphis Zoo mourns loss of giraffe

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Zoo is mourning the loss of its beloved giraffe Akili.

Akili died on August 25, the zoo announced, her health rapidly declined over the course of a week.

Akili was born at the Memphis Zoo in 2010 and is mother to Bogey and Mashamba, who both left Memphis to join other herds.

Wendy and Maliki, Akili’s sisters, are part of the herd at the Memphis Zoo.

