Memphis City Council approves return of MATA to West Memphis

West Memphis City Hall
West Memphis City Hall
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - A major change is coming in how residents in West Memphis can get around.

The Memphis City Council approved the return of Memphis Area Transit Authority service to West Memphis!

You may remember MATA ended service across the river back in 2018 due to low ridership.

West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon explains how the council’s decision will be economically beneficial to his city.

”It definitely helps us because it helps us with economic development,” said McClendon. “We’re bringing in new industry, we can guarantee to that company that we got meaningful transportation to get that workload out to that plant and back, so definitely it’s good. Like I said, makes better healthcare, for people to have a better quality of life, they know they got a ride to the doctor, that’s good, and going to the regular stores, patronizing them, just improving quality of life all over.”

McClendon says citizens won’t see giant, empty buses around town. He says there will be smaller shuttle buses with the West Memphis city logo on them that will offer home pickup and drop-off.

