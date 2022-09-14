Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Greenville man threatens mass shooting in Miss.

Man threatens to recreate the recent mass shooting in Memphis in Greenville, Miss.
Man threatens to recreate the recent mass shooting in Memphis in Greenville, Miss.(WGCL)
By Christopher Cheatham
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Greenville man threatened to recreate a mass shooting in Miss. similar to the one that recently happened in Memphis.

According to the court documents, suspect Jeremy Gordon was held without bond today after being arrested last Friday for making threats on Facebook to commit a mass shooting in Greensville, Miss., on September 9 at 5:00 p.m.

Gordon is being charged by criminal complaint with transmitting threats in Interstate Commerce.

This Monday, Gordon appeared with federal charges, and a detention preliminary was held today in Oxford, Miss.

If Gordon is convicted, he will face up to 5 years in prison.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis CEO sentenced to 3 years in prison for submitting false reports on water quality
Takirra Milam, 15.
MPD: 15-year-old last seen before school found one week later
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon
15-year-old Haley Reedy was shot and killed on Clear Creek Drive on Sunday afternoon.
Family identifies Millington student shot, killed
CBU issues statement after campus safety officer killed in shooting spree

Latest News

Gold Strike Casino Resort cuts ribbon for the $4 million dollar renovation.
Gold Strike Casino Resort reveals its $4 million high limit room renovation
Ticket prices vary from $14 to $24 per person depending on the day and age of patrons.
Thousands of jack o’ lanterns coming to Shelby Farms for new fall attraction
Akili the giraffe
Memphis Zoo mourns loss of giraffe
The Lauderdale County school went on lockdown on Wednesday after administrators received a tip...
2 students in custody after lockdown at Ripley High School