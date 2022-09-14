Gold Strike Casino Resort reveals its $4 million high limit room renovation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Gold Strike Casino Resort revealed its $4 million high limit room today in Tunica, Miss.

Gold Strike Casino cut the ribbon for the renovation today at 11:00 a.m. in the hotel lobby.

The room includes a 7, 000 square foot gaming area, cocktail service, VIP lounge, and exclusive cage and credit services.

“Today’s grand opening of the new High Limit gaming area is the latest milestone in Gold Strike’s ongoing investment in the Mid-South market,” said Gold Strike General Manager Max Fisher. “We have an unwavering commitment to improving the guest experience, and this luxurious new space combines modern technology with casual elegance and comfort.”

The new high-limit room was designed by hospitality design from DEZMOTIF Studios with partnerships from RDH and MGM Resorts International Design Group.

Kelly Akosua Kena, Principal at DEZMOTIF Studios, said, “All the interior lighting utilizes energy-efficient LED lighting and the low profile lighting fixtures create glowing lines in the ceilings, highlighting the geometry of the design and delineating the different gaming pits below. The character of the space is timeless and defined by its use of clean lines and the rich materials used to combine for an impressive visual impact.”

It also has five zones of slot machines and three pits, and the High Limits gaming area offers 111 high limit slot machines and nine table games with two Baccarat tables.

