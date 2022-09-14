Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Gold Strike Casino Resort reveals its $4 million high limit room renovation

Gold Strike Casino Resort cuts ribbon for the $4 million dollar renovation.
Gold Strike Casino Resort cuts ribbon for the $4 million dollar renovation.(Gold Strike Casino renovation)
By Christopher Cheatham
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Gold Strike Casino Resort revealed its $4 million high limit room today in Tunica, Miss.

Gold Strike Casino cut the ribbon for the renovation today at 11:00 a.m. in the hotel lobby.

The room includes a 7, 000 square foot gaming area, cocktail service, VIP lounge, and exclusive cage and credit services.

“Today’s grand opening of the new High Limit gaming area is the latest milestone in Gold Strike’s ongoing investment in the Mid-South market,” said Gold Strike General Manager Max Fisher. “We have an unwavering commitment to improving the guest experience, and this luxurious new space combines modern technology with casual elegance and comfort.”

The new high-limit room was designed by hospitality design from DEZMOTIF Studios with partnerships from RDH and MGM Resorts International Design Group.

Kelly Akosua Kena, Principal at DEZMOTIF Studios, said, “All the interior lighting utilizes energy-efficient LED lighting and the low profile lighting fixtures create glowing lines in the ceilings, highlighting the geometry of the design and delineating the different gaming pits below. The character of the space is timeless and defined by its use of clean lines and the rich materials used to combine for an impressive visual impact.”

The room includes a 7, 000 square foot gaming area, cocktail service, VIP lounge, and exclusive cage and credit services.

It also has five zones of slot machines and three pits, and the High Limits gaming area offers 111 high limit slot machines and nine table games with two Baccarat tables.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis CEO sentenced to 3 years in prison for submitting false reports on water quality
Takirra Milam, 15.
MPD: 15-year-old last seen before school found one week later
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon
15-year-old Haley Reedy was shot and killed on Clear Creek Drive on Sunday afternoon.
Family identifies Millington student shot, killed
CBU issues statement after campus safety officer killed in shooting spree

Latest News

Man threatens to recreate the recent mass shooting in Memphis in Greenville, Miss.
Greenville man threatens mass shooting in Miss.
Ticket prices vary from $14 to $24 per person depending on the day and age of patrons.
Thousands of jack o’ lanterns coming to Shelby Farms for new fall attraction
Akili the giraffe
Memphis Zoo mourns loss of giraffe
The Lauderdale County school went on lockdown on Wednesday after administrators received a tip...
2 students in custody after lockdown at Ripley High School