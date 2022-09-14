Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Fisher House to open at Memphis VA Medical Center next fall

Memphis' Veterans Affairs Hospital is among four facilities in Tennessee flagged for further...
Memphis' Veterans Affairs Hospital is among four facilities in Tennessee flagged for further review following a nationwide audit. (Source: WMC Action News 5)
By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Veteran Affairs Medical Center will soon have a free home for families to stay while they wait on their veteran loved ones to recover.

The ‘Fisher House’ will be located on the northwest corner of campus, according to officials. The $9 million project will break ground on the VA’s campus December 2022 with a tentative opening Fall 2023.

Vice President of Community Relations with Fisher House Foundation, Brian Gawne, said Memphis was one of 12 cities with VA centers selected for a Fisher House in 2020. There are currently 92 throughout the United States.

The houses provide free lodging to families while their veteran relative receives care at the health system.

“Families’ presence helps people heal quicker,” Gawne explained. “Our motto is: ‘a family’s love is the best medicine.’”

The 1.3-acre house will have 16 rooms. Officials said there is no limit on length of stay, ultimately saving families thousands of dollars while their relative recovers.

“A 16-suite house could provide over the course of a year, potentially 5,840 nights of lodging,” Gawne explained. “That’s about a hundred dollars a night if you were paying to stay in a hotel, while your loved one is in the VA. That would be over a $500,000 in savings.”

The house will replace 93 parking spaces, according to VA officials. They said they plan to build a new parking deck once the construction for the house is complete.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis CEO sentenced to 3 years in prison for submitting false reports on water quality
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon
15-year-old Haley Reedy was shot and killed on Clear Creek Drive on Sunday afternoon.
Family identifies Millington student shot, killed
Takirra Milam, 15.
MPD: 15-year-old last seen before school found one week later
Gabe Higginbottom
Bartlett High School student suffers heart attack during cross country meet in Florida

Latest News

(Source: MGN)
MSCS teacher placed on investigative leave after post about cannabis gummies on social media
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Weekly Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Shooting scene at Ridgecrest Apartments
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting at apartment complex in Frayser
Downtown Memphis and Mud Island
City and county leaders working to move forward 1 week after deadly shooting spree