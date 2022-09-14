Fisher House to open at Memphis VA Medical Center next fall

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Veteran Affairs Medical Center will soon have a free home for families to stay while they wait on their veteran loved ones to recover.

The ‘Fisher House’ will be located on the northwest corner of campus, according to officials. The $9 million project will break ground on the VA’s campus December 2022 with a tentative opening Fall 2023.

Vice President of Community Relations with Fisher House Foundation, Brian Gawne, said Memphis was one of 12 cities with VA centers selected for a Fisher House in 2020. There are currently 92 throughout the United States.

The houses provide free lodging to families while their veteran relative receives care at the health system.

“Families’ presence helps people heal quicker,” Gawne explained. “Our motto is: ‘a family’s love is the best medicine.’”

The 1.3-acre house will have 16 rooms. Officials said there is no limit on length of stay, ultimately saving families thousands of dollars while their relative recovers.

“A 16-suite house could provide over the course of a year, potentially 5,840 nights of lodging,” Gawne explained. “That’s about a hundred dollars a night if you were paying to stay in a hotel, while your loved one is in the VA. That would be over a $500,000 in savings.”

The house will replace 93 parking spaces, according to VA officials. They said they plan to build a new parking deck once the construction for the house is complete.

