MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Untreated hearing loss not only disconnects you from your family, but exposes you to higher risk of dementia, injury, and cognitive decline.

Licensed Audiologist Dr. Cliff Olson joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about hearing loss and the importance of addressing it from a trusted healthcare provider.

Dr. Olson also talked about the biggest issues most people wearing hearing aids experience, along with the first steps to addressing hearing loss.

