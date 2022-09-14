Advertise with Us
Eight cars broken into at an apartment complex

By Christopher Cheatham
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Eight cars were broken into at an apartment complex on McLean Blvd near Madison Avenue.

Wednesday morning officers responded to a vandalism call that yesterday, a man had broken windows on eight vehicles.

All the victims claimed that nothing was stolen from the vehicles.

The suspect had broken a window on a 2015 Nissan Rogue, 2020 Ford Escape, 2023 Volkswagen Taos, 2015 Toyota TD5, Mazda CX3, 2014 Ford Fusion, and a 2017 Hyundai Elantra.

One victim claims that the window was cracked on their 2018 Lincoln MKC and had pry marks.

There were no cameras at the apartment complex, and the victims had no suspect information.

Police were also unable to find information leading up to the suspect.

