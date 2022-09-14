City Council requests help from THP, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis City Council is working to bring in more law enforcement to help combat crime.

The city is officially asking for the state’s help.

The council continued its conversation on crime solutions during Tuesday’s council meeting.

“People are murdered here nearly every day,” Memphis resident Leigh Ann Roman said. “It’s becoming so common that I fear we will become desensitized, but we can’t, because that would truly dishonor the memory of those who have been murdered.”

Residents spoke out at the meeting Tuesday, one saying that cleaning up crime is crucial for the city of Memphis.

“We need more officers, and one way to recruit them is to make significant improvements to their pay and benefits,” Roman said.

The city is still trying to reach its goal of 2,500 officers in the force.

In the mean time, city leaders are calling for immediate help to keep people safe.

“There’s a sense of urgency for everyone,” Councilwoman Rhonda Logan said. “We don’t have a lot of time and we don’t have the latitude to be cautious [or] slow.”

The council voted unanimously on Tuesday to request assistance from Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The council is requesting 50 troopers for at least six weeks in addition to extra resources from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

“I brought it forth because we did the same thing in Cordova when we were having a lot of problems,” Logan said. “I did a Cordova community plan, also a Raleigh community plan just in my district.”

Logan said the added presence of county deputies helped Cordova, and she hopes this potential help from the state will also aid more of Memphis.

However, Logan says police cannot do it alone. People must do their part.

“We don’t want anyone that has experienced tragedy to have been in vain,” she said. We want to make certain that we are coming together and that we’re doing everything we can so that this doesn’t continue to be the story of Memphis.”

Logan also said the city must approach public safety in a new way, starting at the neighborhood level.

She says it begins with the youth.

“[If] you can volunteer for a football league, if you can volunteer for tutoring, if you can volunteer at a nonprofit, if you volunteer at your church, if you can pray for your community — whatever you can do, let’s put our hands together with others and let’s get it done,” Logan said.

We’ve reached out to the Tennessee Highway Patrol to find out whether or not they have the capacity to help Memphis, but so far have not heard back.

