CBU issues statement after campus safety officer killed in shooting spree

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Christian Brothers University (CBU) issued a statement on Tuesday offering condolences to family, friends and coworkers of 62-year-old Richard Clark, who was shot and killed during a shooting spree last Wednesday.

Clark was killed outside a gas station on South Parkway East last Wednesday after a gunman engaged in a random shooting spree throughout the metropolitan area, killing three and injuring four.

Clark joined CBU in 2021 as a campus safety officer.

While most of us slept, Richard worked to keep our campus safe, stationed at the Central Ave. gate on the midnight shift. Richard was the youngest of seven brothers and sisters, a lifelong bachelor who loved his family. Prior to joining our community, he had retired from his career as a corrections officer. According to his family, Richard was a humble man who went to work and came home to his lifelong neighborhood in South Memphis to tend to his beloved pet fish. He had taken off work for the rest of last week, so he could watch two of his nephews play football over the weekend, one for Whitehaven High School and one for Jackson State University in the Southern Heritage Classic. In two weeks, he would have celebrated his 63rd birthday.

A memorial service will be held for Clark at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, September 27, at St. Andrew AME Church, located at 867 South Parkway East.

