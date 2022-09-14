Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

The best way to put a crying baby to sleep, according to scientists

Want to stop your baby from crying? Scientists found the best way to do it.
Want to stop your baby from crying? Scientists found the best way to do it.(Pixabay via MGN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 6:22 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Here is the best way to get a baby to stop crying, according to science.

Hold the baby and walk around for five minutes. Then sit with the baby for five to eight minutes. Finally, put the baby in the crib.

According to a new study in the journal, Current Biology, that is the best way to get a baby to stop crying and sleep.

Researchers compared infant reactions to four scenarios to come up with the formula.

They say skipping the sitting part makes it harder for babies to sleep, and by extension, their parents.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon
Memphis CEO sentenced to 3 years in prison for submitting false reports on water quality
15-year-old Haley Reedy was shot and killed on Clear Creek Drive on Sunday afternoon.
Family identifies Millington student shot, killed
Gabe Higginbottom
Bartlett High School student suffers heart attack during cross country meet in Florida
Germantown Police Dept
5 arrested after stolen car found in Germantown

Latest News

Downtown Memphis and Mud Island
City and county leaders working to move forward 1 week after deadly shooting spree
The first national rail strike in about 30 years could start Friday.
Businesses, White House plan for possible rail strike Friday
The first national rail strike in about 30 years could start Friday.
Rail strike threatens to unleash national consequences
Memphis police
City and county leaders working to move forward 1 week after deadly shooting spree
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Izium on Wednesday. The city had recently been...
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy visits recently retaken, devastated city