Arrest made after man shot in leg in road rage shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police arrested a man in connection to a road rage shooting that took place on Lamar Avenue and Tuggle Road Tuesday morning.

At 6:45 a.m. Tuesday morning, officers responded to the scene where a man was found shot in the left leg.

The victim told police that while stopped in traffic at an intersection, a man got out of his car in a rage.

The victim said that he and the stranger exchanged words when the man pulled out a firearm and shot the victim in the leg.

The Memphis Fire Department made the scene and transported the victim to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition.

The suspect, 39-year-old Justin Shaw, flagged down officers at the scene and told police that he shot his weapon on the ground while arguing with the victim.

Shaw was arrested and transported to the Gun Crimes Unit for further investigation, where he waived his Miranda Rights and shared his side of the story.

He told police that he got out of his car on Lamar Avenue near East Holmes Road and told the man driving the car behind him to “slow down.”

Shaw told investigators that the man got out of his car, and they both exchanged words.

He said that he returned to his car, retrieved his Glock handgun, pointed it at the victim, and fired one shot at the ground.

Shaw was charged with reckless endangerment and aggravated assault and then transported to 201 Poplar.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

