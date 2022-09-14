Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Arrest made after man shot in leg in road rage shooting

Justin Shaw, 39.
Justin Shaw, 39.(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police arrested a man in connection to a road rage shooting that took place on Lamar Avenue and Tuggle Road Tuesday morning.

At 6:45 a.m. Tuesday morning, officers responded to the scene where a man was found shot in the left leg.

The victim told police that while stopped in traffic at an intersection, a man got out of his car in a rage.

The victim said that he and the stranger exchanged words when the man pulled out a firearm and shot the victim in the leg.

The Memphis Fire Department made the scene and transported the victim to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition.

The suspect, 39-year-old Justin Shaw, flagged down officers at the scene and told police that he shot his weapon on the ground while arguing with the victim.

Shaw was arrested and transported to the Gun Crimes Unit for further investigation, where he waived his Miranda Rights and shared his side of the story.

He told police that he got out of his car on Lamar Avenue near East Holmes Road and told the man driving the car behind him to “slow down.”

Shaw told investigators that the man got out of his car, and they both exchanged words.

He said that he returned to his car, retrieved his Glock handgun, pointed it at the victim, and fired one shot at the ground.

Shaw was charged with reckless endangerment and aggravated assault and then transported to 201 Poplar.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man saves a women from attempted Assault.
Memphis man stops an attempted assault on tourist in downtown Memphis
Memphis CEO sentenced to 3 years in prison for submitting false reports on water quality
Millington Police Department
Girl shot, killed in Millington
A man shoots himself while attending the Southern Heritage Classic football game.
Man shoots himself at the Southern Heritage Classic tailgate
John Barker
MSCS deputy superintendent placed on administrative leave

Latest News

St. Jude Ironman 70.3 Memphis
St. Jude Ironman Memphis looking for volunteers as race approaches
The utility said it's hiring 26 people to pick up the slack at its customer call center by...
MLGW customers share frustrations over call center
CBU issues statement after campus safety officer killed in shooting spree
15-year-old Haley Reedy was shot and killed on Clear Creek Drive on Sunday afternoon.
Family identifies Millington student shot, killed