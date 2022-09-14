3 men sentenced to federal prison for business robberies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three men have been sentenced to federal prison for their role in two business robberies that took place in 2019, U.S. Attorney Joseph C. Murphy Jr. announced on Wednesday.

Two of the suspects were sentenced in 2021. The final suspect was sentenced on Sept. 9.

Charges for a home invasion that took place the same day are still pending.

According to court documents and information in the public record, on June 28, 2019, Malik Williams, Decardo Moore, and Joshua Beason robbed two Memphis-area gas stations on the same day.

Around 2 a.m., Williams, Moore, and Beason went to the Murphy Express on Summer Avenue.

Williams and Beason put a handgun to the side of a store clerk, forced him inside the store, and threatened the lives of both store clerks who were inside.

They took money from the register, fled the store and drove off. Moore served as the getaway driver.

Approximately 30 minutes later, Williams and Beason robbed an Exxon on Summer Avenue. They brandished firearms and removed the cash drawer before fleeing and driving off.

Moore served as the getaway driver again.

Minutes later, according to court documents, the group participated in a home invasion on West Barbara Circle near Raleigh Lagrange Road where a resident, Williams, and Moore were all three shot.

There were no casualties.

On May 14, 2021, Beason was sentenced to 24 and a half years in federal prison. He was charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of aggravated assault, and three counts of aggravated burglary.

On Oct. 25, 2021, Moore pled guilty to four counts of robbery and four counts of brandishing a firearm in relation to a violent crime. He was sentenced to life in federal prison plus 21 years of incarceration.

Williams went to trial in June 2022 and was found guilty of two business robberies and the use of firearms during the crimes. He was sentenced on Sept. 9 to 19 years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release.

Charges for the home invasion are pending for all three defendants before the State of Tennessee.

