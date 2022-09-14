Advertise with Us
2 students in custody after lockdown at Ripley High School

By Lydian Kennin
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
RIPLEY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Lauderdale County School District announced on Wednesday that following a lockdown, two students of Ripley High School were taken into custody for bringing guns on campus.

According to the school district, an anonymous tip was received that a student was in possession of a firearm on school property.

School administration and campus officers reacted immediately and located the student quickly. The student was found to possess a firearm and was placed in custody.

The school was placed on lockdown during the investigation.

Minutes later, the school principal made a call to parents to inform them of the incident.

As the search continued, a second firearm was found hidden inside a car parked on campus. The student responsible was also taken into custody.

The motivation behind this incident appears to be gang-related, according to the school district.

The lockdown has since been lifted.

“It is truly sad that parents and students have to live in a world where these things are on their mind,” the district said in a Facebook post. “We have great students at RHS who are following the rules and doing what their educators ask of them. It is also sad that their hard work is tarnished by the actions of only a few. Today’s incident is a symptom of a much larger problem in this community and across West Tennessee. Please know that the school board, district & school administrators, and local law enforcement officers are working closely on these issues.”

