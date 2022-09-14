16-year-old jumped through class room window with gun

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two non-students jumped through the window of the Martin Luther King Prep Highschool classroom Tuesday, police say.

Frasyer Community Schools said Memphis police were called to the school after a non-MLK student came inside the building, as he attempted to run from a situation that allegedly occurred in the neighborhood.

This was not related to any prior incident at the school, and no one was injured, said FCS.

According to FCS, once MPD arrived, they determined that there was no imminent danger to students or staff and dismissal resumed as usual.

A 16-year-old was arrested and charged with carrying a weapon with intent on school property, criminal trespass, and unlawful possession of a weapon, police said. The other was issued a juvenile summons.

