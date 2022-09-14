1 shot overnight at apartment complex in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting investigation is underway Wednesday morning at the Ridgecrest Apartments in Frayser.

Memphis police tell us one person was shot.

We are working to learn more information about the victim and any arrests.

This story will be updated as information is released.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.