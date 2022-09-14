Advertise with Us
1 shot overnight at apartment complex in Frayser

Shooting scene at Ridgecrest Apartments
Shooting scene at Ridgecrest Apartments(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting investigation is underway Wednesday morning at the Ridgecrest Apartments in Frayser.

Memphis police tell us one person was shot.

We are working to learn more information about the victim and any arrests.

This story will be updated as information is released.

