Your First Alert to a dry and quickly warming trend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - High pressure continues to keep a grip on the Mid-South and it’s making for some great weather. However, with dry air firmly entrenched across the area it is also make for some and very warm days ahead.

TONIGHT: Clear with a light to calm wind and overnight lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny with a Northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear with a light East wind and lows in the low to mid 60s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the lower 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Friday will be partly cloudy with highs again in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the upper 60s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy and warm each day with afternoon highs in the lower 90s and overnight lows near 70.

NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be hot and dry with a partly cloudy sky each day along with afternoon highs in the mid 90s and overnight lows in the lower 70s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

