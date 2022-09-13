Advertise with Us
Worker dies after being trapped in corn silo

Emergency crews were called to the CHS Agri Services Center shortly before 5 p.m. Monday for a...
Emergency crews were called to the CHS Agri Services Center shortly before 5 p.m. Monday for a grain elevator rescue.(KSNB)
By KSNB Local4 and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ROSELAND, Neb. (KSNB/Gray News) – A worker was killed in a grain silo accident in Nebraska on Monday evening, according to officials.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office said 34-year-old Travis Thelander was pronounced dead upon recovery after becoming trapped inside a corn silo on the CHS property in Roseland.

Thelander was a worker for CHS, and since it is a workplace death, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been notified.

The investigation is still ongoing as officials work to find out how Thelander became trapped.

Copyright 2022 KSNB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

