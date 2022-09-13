Woman shot, killed in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman was shot and killed in South Memphis on Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened on Asa Drive around 10:30 a.m.

The female victim was found dead at the scene.

Police did not reveal any information about the suspect, but said they were known by the victim.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.