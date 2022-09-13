Advertise with Us
Woman shot, killed in South Memphis

Memphis police
Memphis police(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman was shot and killed in South Memphis on Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened on Asa Drive around 10:30 a.m.

The female victim was found dead at the scene.

Police did not reveal any information about the suspect, but said they were known by the victim.

