Pregnant woman shot, unborn child dies

Wynne Police Department
Wynne Police Department((Source: KAIT-TV))
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WYNNE, Ark. (WMC) - A pregnant woman was shot Monday evening, Wynne police say.

Police were called to a home on Martin Luther King Street around 10 p.m. where they found the woman bleeding in the hallway.

She was rushed to the hospital via helicopter.

Her unborn child did not survive. The woman was in critical condition at last check.

Officers located a vehicle with two suspects inside and took the two into custody. Charges are still pending.

If you know anything that may assist the investigation, call 870-238-8718.

