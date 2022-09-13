Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Millington school district issues statement after teen shot, killed

Millington, Lakeland students go back to school Monday(source: WMC Action News 5)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - A teenage girl is dead after she was shot in Millington Sunday afternoon.

Police responded to Clear Creek Drive around 2 p.m. to find the girl suffering a gunshot wound. She died on the scene.

Millington Municipal Schools shared a message with everyone in the district following her death. It reads in part:

“Sadly, it has been confirmed that the victim was a Millington Central High School student. This is an extremely upsetting situation, and our thoughts are of course with the victim’s family and friends. While the matter is under investigation by law enforcement, we want you to know that our focus at this time is to ensure that our students and staff have the support they need.”

The district says grief counselors are available at all three schools as needed.

Millington Police Department has not released any details on a possible suspect.

This is an ongoing investigation.

