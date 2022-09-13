Advertise with Us
Mid-South maze opens after help from robots

Corn Maze made by robots
Corn Maze made by robots(Mid-South maze)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Mid-South maze opens at the Agriculturecenter with the help of robots.

The iconic logo for I Love Memphis was turned into a 10-acre labyrinth of corn, and in 2022 it was planted by robots.

In the past, the maze was cut by hand using an old-fashioned methodology.

Case Tractor and Vantage South used GPS technology to plant the maze into the design, requiring no manual cutting.

This Case 2130 Planter is equipped with individual row cut-offs, which allow the computer to communicate with the planter to let it know when to plant and when to not plant.

The Maze will offer visitors the chance to “Get Lost” from Sept. 16 through Oct. 31.

Sept.

Thursday and Friday from 4-10 p.m.

Saturday from noon-10 p.m., and Sunday from noon- 8 p.m.

Oct.

Wednesday- Friday 4-10 p.m. (Family Nights, the maze will provide a free hayride and bonfire with the purchase of admission)

Saturday noon-10 p.m., and Sunday from noon- 8 p.m.

The Maze is located at the Agricenter, just south of the Farmer’s Market, across from the RV Park.

The cost is $10 for ages 13 and up, $5 for ages 6-12, and free for kids 5 and under.

The Haunted Maze cost is $20 per person for all ages.

