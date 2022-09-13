Advertise with Us
Memphis City Council to discuss more strict, earlier curfews for teens

Memphis City Hall
By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 5:08 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis City Council members are meeting later Tuesday morning to discuss ways to combat the violent crime the city has seen in recent weeks.

City leaders will discuss something many people in Memphis have been pleading for -- a stricter and earlier curfew for teens.

This meeting comes one week after a deadly kidnapping and shooting spree across Memphis.

The agenda for Tuesday’s meeting calls for an update on crime and security camera installations around the city.

City council members are also asking for more enforcement on the curfews currently set as well as more assistance from the state highway patrol and Shelby County Sheriff’s Office for neighborhood patrolling.

Just last month we spoke with a Mid-South organization ‘Ride of Tears’ whose members say the curfew should be earlier.

“These kids need to be in the house on school days at 8 o’clock, and on the weekends, at 10,” said Kenny Lee, Ride of Tears Vice President.

“Just enforce it more. If all of us participate, just like we ride all the time, the same way we get out there and ride, if all of us chip in, I promise you the crime rate, it’ll cease,” said Ride of Tears Organizer Lakeysha Jackson.

The current curfew for teenagers is as follows:

Those 16 and under must be in the house between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. on Mondays through Thursdays.

Friday through Sunday, those hours are 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.

For teens 17 and 18, they must be at home from 11 a.m. until 6 a.m. on Mondays through Thursdays and from midnight to 6 a.m. on the weekends.

