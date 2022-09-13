Man charged in shooting spree appears in court

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man charged in a deadly shooting spree makes his second appearance in court Tuesday.

Ezekiel Kelly appeared in court on Sept. 9 for one charge of first-degree murder but more charges are likely.

Judge Karen Massey says this charge carries a sentence of life without parole, life with the possibility of parole or the death penalty.

Memphis Police Department says the 19-year-old went on a shooting spree on Sept. 7 shooting seven people over a nearly 24-hour period, killing three.

