Man accused of firing shots at fleeing women arrested, charged

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man accused of firing several shots at his girlfriend and her sister outside a motel on Aug. 28. has been arrested and charged, police say.

On Sunday, Aug. 28, Memphis police responded to a shooting call at the Econo Lodge on 42 S. Camillia Street at 2:20 a.m.

Once on the scene, officers spoke with several witnesses, including the suspect’s girlfriend and her sister.

The girlfriend told police that she and her boyfriend, Deandre Herron, 29, had been arguing at a different location, so she and her sister left for the Econo Lodge to spend the night.

The two sisters told police that while inside their motel room, Herron’s vehicle was spotted across the parking lot.

The girlfriend’s sister said she went to the car to see if it was occupied.

When she did, Herron jumped from behind a bush, armed with a handgun.

Herron told her, “I am going to kill you and your sister.”

She told police she then walked over to her car.

When the two sisters got into the car in an attempt to escape, Herron blocked them with his own car.

The victims told police he then exited the car and placed his gun against the passenger window at his girlfriend, saying he was going to kill her.

The two women then fled.

They told police that Herron then began shooting in their direction in the motel courtyard.

Several witnesses reported hearing/seeing rounds enter their rooms.

No one was injured, according to police.

The two sisters both positively identified Herron as the person responsible later that same morning.

He was arrested on Tuesday.

Herron has been charged with one count of aggravated assault as a Class A misdemeanor and five counts of aggravated assault as a Class C felony.

His next court date is scheduled for Wednesday.

