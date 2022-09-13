Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Hot air balloon festival coming to Collierville

Twenty balloonists from across the U.S. will be participating, including DAZ, the whirling...
Twenty balloonists from across the U.S. will be participating, including DAZ, the whirling Tasmanian Devil, and Dream Catchers, a unique balloon for those in a wheelchair or who cannot stand.(Collierville Balloon Festival)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Over 20 hot air balloons are coming to the Mid-South this weekend for the Collierville Balloon Festival.

The festival is a non-profit organization established to raise money for educational needs in the community.

On Saturday, Sept. 17, and Sunday, Sept. 18, spectators can watch the balloons launch at dawn for free. After 3 p.m. each day, the festival grounds will open to the public.

Attendees can participate in carnival rides, enjoy the beer garden, bring children to the Kids’ Zone, buy food and crafts from a variety of vendors, listen to music on the Orgill Stage, and even take a tethered ride and experience a hot air balloon ride for themselves after 6 p.m.

Attendees can take a tethered ride on a hot air balloon after 6 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.
Attendees can take a tethered ride on a hot air balloon after 6 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.(Collierville Balloon Festival)

The festival will be held on Maynard Way off Byhalia Road.

Festival gates will open at 3 p.m. and close at 10 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.

Ticket prices are below:

  • Single-day tickets are $15 for adults, $8 for children ages four through 12, and free for children under four.
  • Weekend passes are $25 for adults, $15 for children ages four through 12, and free for children under four.
  • Tethered balloon rides are $20 per person and are available after 6 p.m., weather permitting.

All single-day and weekend pass tickets must be purchased online.

Tickets for tethered rides cannot be purchased in advance and will only be available on the day of the event.

For tickets and more information about the balloon festival, visit the Collierville Balloon Festival website.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man saves a women from attempted Assault.
Memphis man stops an attempted assault on tourist in downtown Memphis
Memphis CEO sentenced to 3 years in prison for submitting false reports on water quality
Millington Police Department
Girl shot, killed in Millington
John Barker
MSCS deputy superintendent placed on administrative leave
A man shoots himself while attending the Southern Heritage Classic football game.
Man shoots himself at the Southern Heritage Classic tailgate

Latest News

Shelby County’s first arts and culture liaison
Shelby County mayor announces first-ever arts and culture liason
Gabe Higginbottom
Bartlett High School student suffers heart attack during cross country meet in Florida
Memphis tourism holds steady after high-profile crimes
Following several deadly crimes across the city, leaders of all different faiths joined forces...
Faith, city leaders host events for healing following deadly week