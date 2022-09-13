Hot air balloon festival coming to Collierville

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Over 20 hot air balloons are coming to the Mid-South this weekend for the Collierville Balloon Festival.

The festival is a non-profit organization established to raise money for educational needs in the community.

On Saturday, Sept. 17, and Sunday, Sept. 18, spectators can watch the balloons launch at dawn for free. After 3 p.m. each day, the festival grounds will open to the public.

Attendees can participate in carnival rides, enjoy the beer garden, bring children to the Kids’ Zone, buy food and crafts from a variety of vendors, listen to music on the Orgill Stage, and even take a tethered ride and experience a hot air balloon ride for themselves after 6 p.m.

Attendees can take a tethered ride on a hot air balloon after 6 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday. (Collierville Balloon Festival)

The festival will be held on Maynard Way off Byhalia Road.

Festival gates will open at 3 p.m. and close at 10 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.

Ticket prices are below:

Single-day tickets are $15 for adults, $8 for children ages four through 12, and free for children under four.

Weekend passes are $25 for adults, $15 for children ages four through 12, and free for children under four.

Tethered balloon rides are $20 per person and are available after 6 p.m., weather permitting.

All single-day and weekend pass tickets must be purchased online.

Tickets for tethered rides cannot be purchased in advance and will only be available on the day of the event.

For tickets and more information about the balloon festival, visit the Collierville Balloon Festival website.

