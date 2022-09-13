Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Family identifies Millington student shot, killed

15-year-old Haley Reedy was shot and killed on Clear Creek Drive on Sunday afternoon.
15-year-old Haley Reedy was shot and killed on Clear Creek Drive on Sunday afternoon.(Brandee Reedy)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Family of the teenage girl who was shot and killed on Sunday have identified her as 15-year-old Haley Reedy, a student of Millington Central High School.

Police responded to Clear Creek Drive around 2 p.m. to find Reedy suffering a gunshot wound.

She died on the scene.

RELATED — Millington school district issues statement after teen shot, killed

Haley’s sister, Brandee Reedy, launched a GoFundMe to raise money for funeral and burial expenses:

The Millington Police Department has not released any details on a possible suspect.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man saves a women from attempted Assault.
Memphis man stops an attempted assault on tourist in downtown Memphis
Memphis CEO sentenced to 3 years in prison for submitting false reports on water quality
Millington Police Department
Girl shot, killed in Millington
A man shoots himself while attending the Southern Heritage Classic football game.
Man shoots himself at the Southern Heritage Classic tailgate
John Barker
MSCS deputy superintendent placed on administrative leave

Latest News

Deandre Herron, 29.
Man accused of firing shots at fleeing women arrested, charged
Tuesday evening weather update
Tuesday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-September 13, 2022
Wynne Police Department
Pregnant woman shot, unborn child dies
Councilman Chase Carlisle at Tuesday's committee meeting.
Memphis City Council discusses resolutions to violent crime