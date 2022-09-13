Family identifies Millington student shot, killed
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Family of the teenage girl who was shot and killed on Sunday have identified her as 15-year-old Haley Reedy, a student of Millington Central High School.
Police responded to Clear Creek Drive around 2 p.m. to find Reedy suffering a gunshot wound.
She died on the scene.
Haley’s sister, Brandee Reedy, launched a GoFundMe to raise money for funeral and burial expenses:
The Millington Police Department has not released any details on a possible suspect.
This is an ongoing investigation.
