Family identifies Millington student shot, killed

MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Family of the teenage girl who was shot and killed on Sunday have identified her as 15-year-old Haley Reedy, a student of Millington Central High School.

Police responded to Clear Creek Drive around 2 p.m. to find Reedy suffering a gunshot wound.

She died on the scene.

Haley’s sister, Brandee Reedy, launched a GoFundMe to raise money for funeral and burial expenses:

The Millington Police Department has not released any details on a possible suspect.

This is an ongoing investigation.

