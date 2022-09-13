Fall-like mornings will give way to above average temperatures by late week
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect full sunshine and low humidity with highs in the mid to upper 80s this afternoon. Winds will be northwest at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the mid 50s to low 60s. Winds will be light.
WEDNESDAY: More sunshine with highs jumping into the low 90s. Winds will be northeast at 5-10 mph.
LATE WEEK: It will be sunny on Thursday and Friday with high temperatures in the low 90s. Thankfully, it will not be muggy.
WEEKEND: Temperatures this weekend will be in the low 90s with a mix of sun and clouds Saturday and Sunday. It will start getting more humid by Sunday into early next week. Summer isn’t over yet!
Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist
