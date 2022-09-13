Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Crash in Southwest Memphis leaves 2 critical, police say

The scene at Horn Lake Road and Shelby Drive.
The scene at Horn Lake Road and Shelby Drive.(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people were transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition after a crash involving two to three cars at Horn Lake Road and West Shelby Drive, police say.

Officers responded to the crash at 5:36 p.m.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man shoots himself while attending the Southern Heritage Classic football game.
Man shoots himself at the Southern Heritage Classic tailgate
A man saves a women from attempted Assault.
Memphis man stops an attempted assault on tourist in downtown Memphis
John Barker
MSCS deputy superintendent placed on administrative leave
Millington Police Department
Girl shot, killed in Millington
Toney Hopkins charged in carjacking
Suspect charged with carjacking forced victim to drive around at gunpoint, according to records

Latest News

Germantown Police Dept
5 arrested after stolen car found in Germantown
Memphis tourism holds steady after high-profile crimes
Memphis CEO sentenced to 3 years in prison for submitting false reports on water quality
Monday evening weather update
Monday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-September 12, 2022