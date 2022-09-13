Crash in Southwest Memphis leaves 2 critical, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people were transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition after a crash involving two to three cars at Horn Lake Road and West Shelby Drive, police say.

Officers responded to the crash at 5:36 p.m.

This is an ongoing investigation.

