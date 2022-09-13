Crash in Southwest Memphis leaves 2 critical, police say
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people were transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition after a crash involving two to three cars at Horn Lake Road and West Shelby Drive, police say.
Officers responded to the crash at 5:36 p.m.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.