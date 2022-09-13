Cool morning, but temperatures climb quickly today

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s a cool start to the day with temperatures in the 50s across much of the area. With sunshine and low humidity, high temperatures will spike to the upper 80s this afternoon. We will have a clear sky tonight and low temperatures in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High: 88 degrees. Winds: Northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the mid 50s to low 60s. Winds: Northwest at 5 mph.

REST OF THIS WEEK: With more sunshine on Wednesday, high temperatures will be back in the lower 90s It will be sunny on Thursday and Friday with high temperatures in the lower 90s. Thankfully, the humidity will stay low all week.

WEEKEND: Temperatures this weekend will be in the lower 90s and it will remain sunny and dry on Saturday and Sunday.

