Bartlett High School student suffers heart attack during cross country meet in Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WMC) - A student-athlete at Bartlett High School is working to recover after he suffered a heart attack during a cross country meet in Florida over the weekend.

Bartlett City Schools says after a race Saturday, Gabe Higginbottom was rushed to Sacred Heart Hospital. A series of tests determined further action needed to be taken.

He was then airlifted to the UF Shands Heart and Vascular Hospital in Gainesville.

There, doctors found Gabe’s right artery was completely blocked. He underwent an angioplasty to open up the artery and a 3-hour surgery, according to BCS.

Gabe’s coach, Kris Harman and his mother Edrika are sticking by his side as he recovers.

An organizer created a GoFundMe to help with Gabe’s medical expenses. The goal is set at $25,000. So far there have been 175 donations totaling over $8,500.

BCS says, if you wish to donate, no amount is too small and to keep Gabe and his family in your prayers.

