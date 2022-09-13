Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Bartlett High School student suffers heart attack during cross country meet in Florida

Gabe Higginbottom
Gabe Higginbottom(Bartlett City Schools)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WMC) - A student-athlete at Bartlett High School is working to recover after he suffered a heart attack during a cross country meet in Florida over the weekend.

Bartlett City Schools says after a race Saturday, Gabe Higginbottom was rushed to Sacred Heart Hospital. A series of tests determined further action needed to be taken.

He was then airlifted to the UF Shands Heart and Vascular Hospital in Gainesville.

There, doctors found Gabe’s right artery was completely blocked. He underwent an angioplasty to open up the artery and a 3-hour surgery, according to BCS.

Gabe’s coach, Kris Harman and his mother Edrika are sticking by his side as he recovers.

An organizer created a GoFundMe to help with Gabe’s medical expenses. The goal is set at $25,000. So far there have been 175 donations totaling over $8,500.

BCS says, if you wish to donate, no amount is too small and to keep Gabe and his family in your prayers.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man saves a women from attempted Assault.
Memphis man stops an attempted assault on tourist in downtown Memphis
Millington Police Department
Girl shot, killed in Millington
A man shoots himself while attending the Southern Heritage Classic football game.
Man shoots himself at the Southern Heritage Classic tailgate
John Barker
MSCS deputy superintendent placed on administrative leave
Memphis CEO sentenced to 3 years in prison for submitting false reports on water quality

Latest News

Millington, Lakeland students go back to school Monday
Millington school district issues statement after teen shot, killed
Ezekiel Kelly
Man charged in shooting spree appears in court
Memphis City Hall
Memphis City Council to discuss more strict, earlier curfews for teens
WMC
Man charged in shooting spree appears in court