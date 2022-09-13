Aric Almirola to represent BlueOval City at Bristol Motor Speedway

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WMC) - BlueOval City will be hitting the track at Bristol Motor Speedway as Ford NASCAR Cup Series driver Aric Almirola races his No. 10 Mustang, wrapped in BlueOval City livery.

Saturday’s Bristol Night Race is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. and can be seen on USA Network. In addition, it can be heard on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR radio.

“Ford is enthusiastically embracing an electric future and BlueOval City is going to be at the forefront of this new era,” said Kel Kearns, Electric Vehicle Center plant manager at BlueOval City. “We know how much Tennesseans love motorsports, so to be on Aric’s car this weekend for one of the most popular events of the season is a wonderful way to spread the message of who we are and the arrival of BlueOval City.”

Almirola, who is in his fifth season driving for Stewart-Haas Racing and his eleventh year overall with Ford, has three career Cup Series wins.

After saying at the start of the season that this would be his final year as a full-time competitor, he announced two weeks ago that he will be returning in 2023.

“One of the things I’ve learned during my time driving in NASCAR is that when you become a Ford driver, you become part of the Ford family,” Almirola said. “We know how important electrification is to Ford’s future and after driving vehicles like the Mustang Mach-E, I can see why. I’m excited to represent BlueOval City and hope I can give them a good run on Saturday night in Bristol.”

BlueOval City is a new electric vehicle and battery manufacturing campus located in West Tennessee.

This $5.6 billion investment will be home to Ford’s next new electric truck and will produce batteries for future Ford and Lincoln vehicles.

