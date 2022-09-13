Advertise with Us
5 arrested after stolen car found in Germantown

Germantown Police Dept
Germantown Police Dept(WMC)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - Germantown police have arrested five suspects after a stolen car was spotted in Exeter Village on Monday.

Police located the stolen vehicle parked near the Dollar Tree.

As officers tried to detain the occupants, they fled.

Officers immediately apprehended two suspects and a third was arrested by the K-9 Unit near where the car was parked.

A search of the area was initiated and two additional suspects were located hiding in the drainage area near Kimbrough Road and Greensprings Lane.

All suspects are in custody.

This remains an active investigation.

