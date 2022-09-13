2 Chainz-owned restaurant to open Downtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Esco Restaurant & Tapas is set to open in Downtown Memphis.

The restaurant was founded by rappers 2 Chainz and Mychel “Snoop” Dillard, with the first locations opening in Georgia.

The Memphis location will open at 154 Lt. George W Lee Ave, right behind The Westin Beale Street.

Memphis Business Journal reports that developers hope to have the restaurant open by the NBA Playoffs--which begins in April.

You can see the Esco menu by clicking here.

