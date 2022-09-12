Advertise with Us
Suspect charged with carjacking forced victim to drive around at gunpoint, according to records

Toney Hopkins charged in carjacking
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 48-year-old man is in Shelby County Jail after police charged him for a July carjacking and kidnapping.

Jail records show Toney Hopkins is charged with carjacking, especially aggravated kidnapping, criminal attempt-aggravated robbery and employment of a firearm with intent to commit a felony.

According to an affidavit, the victim was sitting at a gas station near Lamar Avenue and Democrat Road on July 10 around 10 p.m. when two men and a woman got into his vehicle and forced him to drive at gunpoint, investigators say.

The suspects demanded the victim take them to several locations and then back to the gas station where he was carjacked. There, they picked up another woman, forced the victim into the backseat and drove to more locations.

They also demanded money, but the victim told them he had none.

He was dropped off at a gas station on E. Shelby Drive at 4:45 a.m. on July 11, according to the affidavit.

The victim’s vehicle was later located and Hopkins was developed as a possible suspect. Hopkins was identified in a photo lineup.

There is no bond information available for Hopkins at this time. He is due in court on Tuesday at 9 a.m.

