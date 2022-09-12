Pedestrian in wheel chair dead after hit-and-run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a deadly hit-and-run crash on September 11.

The car struck a pedestrian in a wheelchair on North Hollywood Street and Vandale Avenue just before 10 p.m., said police.

Police say the possible white Sedan drove away in an unknown direction.

No arrest has been made at this point.

Contact Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH with any information about this case.

