Ole Miss launches NIL program

OXFORD. Miss. (WMC) - Ole Miss is launching its name, image and likeness program called Next Level Exchange.

The custom-built NIL registry is built for student-athletes to connect with businesses, collectives, donors, alumni and others looking to work with the Rebels.

Once a NIL deal has been completed, the business will use the Next Level Exchange to create a transaction and produce payment to the student-athlete.

The program is free to both student athletes and businesses.

Click here to learn more.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.