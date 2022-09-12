Advertise with Us
Ole Miss launches NIL program


Mississippi quarterback Luke Altmyer (7) celebrates his one-yard rushing touchdown with Mississippi wide receiver Jaylon Robinson (9) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Associated Press)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
OXFORD. Miss. (WMC) - Ole Miss is launching its name, image and likeness program called Next Level Exchange.

The custom-built NIL registry is built for student-athletes to connect with businesses, collectives, donors, alumni and others looking to work with the Rebels.

Once a NIL deal has been completed, the business will use the Next Level Exchange to create a transaction and produce payment to the student-athlete.

The program is free to both student athletes and businesses.

