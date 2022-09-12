MLGW Community Offices reopening

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) is reopening four of its Community Offices to walk-in customers starting Oct. 3.

The Downtown, Lamar, Whitehaven, and Millington Community Offices are reopening.

Only the Summer office will remain closed.

The locations and hours are as follows:

Downtown – 245 S. Main 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 6 p.m. Fridays

Lamar – 2935 Lamar Ave. 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 6 p.m. Fridays

Whitehaven – 1111 E. Shelby Dr. 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 6 p.m. Fridays

Millington – 5141 Navy Rd. 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday



MLGW is also rolling out a new online appointment reservation system for those seeing a credit counselor.

MLGW will provide more details later about this new and improved service. For payments, customers can come inside one of the reopened offices without using the online appointment system.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.