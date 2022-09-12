Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

MLGW Community Offices reopening

MLGW Downtown Community Office
MLGW Downtown Community Office(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) is reopening four of its Community Offices to walk-in customers starting Oct. 3.

The Downtown, Lamar, Whitehaven, and Millington Community Offices are reopening.

Only the Summer office will remain closed.

The locations and hours are as follows:

  • Downtown – 245 S. Main
    • 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 6 p.m. Fridays
  • Lamar – 2935 Lamar Ave.
    • 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 6 p.m. Fridays
  • Whitehaven – 1111 E. Shelby Dr.
    • 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 6 p.m. Fridays
  • Millington – 5141 Navy Rd.
    • 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday

MLGW is also rolling out a new online appointment reservation system for those seeing a credit counselor.

MLGW will provide more details later about this new and improved service. For payments, customers can come inside one of the reopened offices without using the online appointment system.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man shoots himself while attending the Southern Heritage Classic football game.
Man shoots himself at the Southern Heritage Classic tailgate
A man saves a women from attempted Assault.
Memphis man stops an attempted assault on tourist in downtown Memphis
Toney Hopkins charged in carjacking
Suspect charged with carjacking forced victim to drive around at gunpoint, according to records
Lepanto police are investigating an incident after things got a little heated at a high school...
Police investigating incident between fan, referee at football game in Arkansas
Victim critically injured after shooting
Victim critically injured after shooting

Latest News

Fred Jones Jr.
Fred Jones Jr. to be inducted into the Memphis Sports Hall of Fame
Millington Police Department
Girl shot, killed in Millington
Memphis police on Beale Street
6 teens arrested Downtown for auto burglary, stolen property
Food Network’s Restaurant: Impossible coming to Memphis, seeking diners and renovators