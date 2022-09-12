MLGW Community Offices reopening
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) is reopening four of its Community Offices to walk-in customers starting Oct. 3.
The Downtown, Lamar, Whitehaven, and Millington Community Offices are reopening.
Only the Summer office will remain closed.
The locations and hours are as follows:
- Downtown – 245 S. Main
- 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 6 p.m. Fridays
- Lamar – 2935 Lamar Ave.
- 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 6 p.m. Fridays
- Whitehaven – 1111 E. Shelby Dr.
- 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 6 p.m. Fridays
- Millington – 5141 Navy Rd.
- 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday
MLGW is also rolling out a new online appointment reservation system for those seeing a credit counselor.
MLGW will provide more details later about this new and improved service. For payments, customers can come inside one of the reopened offices without using the online appointment system.
