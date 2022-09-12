Mid-South clergy to host interfaith meeting following gruesome week in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Community leaders across Shelby County are coming together, following a violent week of crimes over the past week.

Last week we saw statements released from several elected officials and state and county leaders, following two horrific violent crimes -- an abduction ending in the murder of Eliza Fletcher and a deadly shooting spree killing three people.

Now, leaders of different religions here in the Mid-South are coming together.

Monday at 5:30 p.m. the Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church will host a Memphis Interfaith meeting. This meeting will be led by a Mid-South pastor and rabbi, with people from all religions invited.

The faith leaders say Monday’s meeting will focus on recommitting to principles and practice of non-violence, a goal that’s also being shared with local law enforcement.

As of last Thursday, there have been 168 murders this year, compared to a total of 179 murders around this time last year, according to Memphis Police Department.

Tuesday, Memphis City Council members will meet to discuss the crime in the city and a possible enforcement of a city-wide curfew.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.