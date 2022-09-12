Memphis dog named top 10 semi-finalist in World’s Cutest Rescue Dog Contest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis dog has been named a top 10 semi-finalist in People Magazine’s fifth annual World’s Cutest Rescue Dog Contest, presented by the Pedigree Brand.

The 22-pound, half-Pug half-Pekingese mix, Mugsy, is a resident of East Memphis, and according to his owner, “a unicorn among dogs.”

The 5-year-old pooch was surrendered by his former family because they were losing their home and could no longer care for him, according to People Magazine.

Mugsy (Teresa Wright)

“My husband and I saw him and immediately knew that we wanted to give him a forever home,” said Mugsy’s owner, Teresa Wright. " His big wrinkly face, bat ears, and short little legs were so stinking cute! He had a twinkle in his eye and a big smile on his face. You could see that he had a great personality and a lot of love to give.”

Dog lovers can vote for Mugsy as “World’s Cutest Rescue Dog” until Sept. 28.

The grand prize winner will be announced Wednesday, Oct. 12.

The winner will receive a one-year supply of Pedigree dog food, a $1,000 donation to the pet rescue organization of their choice, a custom People Magazine photo shoot, and a feature story in the Oct. 24 issue of the magazine both in print and online.

Mugsy’s Instagram page can also be viewed here.

