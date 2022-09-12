Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Memphis dog named top 10 semi-finalist in World’s Cutest Rescue Dog Contest

Mugsy
Mugsy(Teresa Wright)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis dog has been named a top 10 semi-finalist in People Magazine’s fifth annual World’s Cutest Rescue Dog Contest, presented by the Pedigree Brand.

The 22-pound, half-Pug half-Pekingese mix, Mugsy, is a resident of East Memphis, and according to his owner, “a unicorn among dogs.”

The 5-year-old pooch was surrendered by his former family because they were losing their home and could no longer care for him, according to People Magazine.

Mugsy
Mugsy(Teresa Wright)

“My husband and I saw him and immediately knew that we wanted to give him a forever home,” said Mugsy’s owner, Teresa Wright. " His big wrinkly face, bat ears, and short little legs were so stinking cute! He had a twinkle in his eye and a big smile on his face. You could see that he had a great personality and a lot of love to give.”

Dog lovers can vote for Mugsy as “World’s Cutest Rescue Dog” until Sept. 28.

The grand prize winner will be announced Wednesday, Oct. 12.

The winner will receive a one-year supply of Pedigree dog food, a $1,000 donation to the pet rescue organization of their choice, a custom People Magazine photo shoot, and a feature story in the Oct. 24 issue of the magazine both in print and online.

Mugsy’s Instagram page can also be viewed here.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man shoots himself while attending the Southern Heritage Classic football game.
Man shoots himself at the Southern Heritage Classic tailgate
A man saves a women from attempted Assault.
Memphis man stops an attempted assault on tourist in downtown Memphis
Toney Hopkins charged in carjacking
Suspect charged with carjacking forced victim to drive around at gunpoint, according to records
Lepanto police are investigating an incident after things got a little heated at a high school...
Police investigating incident between fan, referee at football game in Arkansas
Victim critically injured after shooting
Victim critically injured after shooting

Latest News

At least two more surgeries for Riona as court case for dog owner continues
At least two more surgeries for Riona as court case for dog owner continues
Canine burn victim ‘Riona’ recovering after first of many skin surgeries
Canine burn victim ‘Riona’ recovering after first of many skin surgeries
(Left) Riona before Thursday's surgery. (Right) Riona after surgery.
Canine burn victim ‘Riona’ recovering after first of many skin surgeries
Memphis Animal Services thanked the public on Wednesday after issuing a plea to free up kennel...
‘Memphis stepped up’: 202 MAS animals adopted, rescued, fostered over weekend