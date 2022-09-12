Last Southern Heritage Classic in Memphis? TSU Head Coach Eddie George Hopes Not”

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Over 51,000 fans packed Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium last night to watch what may be the last Southern Heritage Classic.

Classic Founder Fred Jones simply responded with “no comment” when asked last week if the classic would continue despite Jackson State officials saying they are pulling out of the annual game.

Saturday night, JSU Coach Deion Sanders didn’t mince words during the post-game press conference when asked about the possible end of the rivalry game in Memphis.

Sanders responded, “We Don’t Care.”

Sanders has been critical in how much money JSU is paid to participate in this classic; he feels the game is better suited played at home in Jackson.

However, the feeling isn’t necessarily mutual on Tennessee State’s side.

Head Coach Eddie George was optimistic Friday about the potential end to the classic.

“Hopefully, it’s not. Hopefully, it’s a pause and of this whole deal because this is a great historic rivalry. It’s the pageantry of college football, and I hope we can continue it,” said George.

Jackson State and Tennessee State signed a contract to play in the Southern Heritage Classic until 2024.

Each school takes home about 350,000 dollars.

Earlier this year, JSU informed Jones that 2022 would be the last year the school would participate.

Jones and his management group filed a lawsuit against Jackson State for breach of contract.

