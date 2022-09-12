Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Last Southern Heritage Classic in Memphis? TSU Head Coach Eddie George Hopes Not”

Southern Heritage Classic Future
By Kelli Cook
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Over 51,000 fans packed Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium last night to watch what may be the last Southern Heritage Classic.

Classic Founder Fred Jones simply responded with “no comment” when asked last week if the classic would continue despite Jackson State officials saying they are pulling out of the annual game.

Saturday night, JSU Coach Deion Sanders didn’t mince words during the post-game press conference when asked about the possible end of the rivalry game in Memphis.

Sanders responded, “We Don’t Care.”

Sanders has been critical in how much money JSU is paid to participate in this classic; he feels the game is better suited played at home in Jackson.

However, the feeling isn’t necessarily mutual on Tennessee State’s side.

Head Coach Eddie George was optimistic Friday about the potential end to the classic.

“Hopefully, it’s not. Hopefully, it’s a pause and of this whole deal because this is a great historic rivalry. It’s the pageantry of college football, and I hope we can continue it,” said George.

Jackson State and Tennessee State signed a contract to play in the Southern Heritage Classic until 2024.

Each school takes home about 350,000 dollars.

Earlier this year, JSU informed Jones that 2022 would be the last year the school would participate.

Jones and his management group filed a lawsuit against Jackson State for breach of contract.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man shoots himself while attending the Southern Heritage Classic football game.
Man shoots himself at the Southern Heritage Classic tailgate
Lepanto police are investigating an incident after things got a little heated at a high school...
Police investigating incident between fan, referee at football game in Arkansas
Victim critically injured after shooting
Victim critically injured after shooting
Margaritaville at Sea announced a new "Heroes Sail Free" cruise program.
Margaritaville at Sea offers free paradise cruise for military, first responders and educators
Reginald Williams, 18
Arrest made in social media terrorist threats, police say

Latest News

Cleotha Henderson DNA linked to 2021 rape
Cleotha Henderson DNA linked to 2021 rape
Cleotha Henderson DNA linked to 2021 rape
Cleotha Henderson DNA linked to 2021 rape
Southern Heritage Classic Future
Southern Heritage Classic Future
A man saves a women from attempted Assault.
A Downtown Memphis man stops an attempted Assault on a woman