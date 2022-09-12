Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

John Lennon’s killer denied parole for 12th time

FILE - The board’s decision to deny parole for Mark David Chapman with “a hold of 18 months”...
FILE - The board’s decision to deny parole for Mark David Chapman with “a hold of 18 months” was announced Monday.(NY Department of Corrections)
By HNN Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) - Mark David Chapman, the man who shot and killed John Lennon, has been denied release.

The New York Department of Corrections and Community Supervision said an interview with the Board of Parole was held Aug. 31.

The board’s decision to deny parole with “a hold of 18 months” was announced Monday.

Chapman’s next appearance date is scheduled for February 2024.

Over 40 years ago, Chapman was convicted of killing the famed Beatles member as he walked inside of his luxury New York apartment on Dec. 8, 1980.

Chapman was an out-of-work security guard with a history of mental illness.

He was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison and has been denied parole 12 times.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man shoots himself while attending the Southern Heritage Classic football game.
Man shoots himself at the Southern Heritage Classic tailgate
A man saves a women from attempted Assault.
Memphis man stops an attempted assault on tourist in downtown Memphis
Toney Hopkins charged in carjacking
Suspect charged with carjacking forced victim to drive around at gunpoint, according to records
Lepanto police are investigating an incident after things got a little heated at a high school...
Police investigating incident between fan, referee at football game in Arkansas
Victim critically injured after shooting
Victim critically injured after shooting

Latest News

Memphis police on Beale Street
6 teens arrested Downtown for auto burglary, stolen property
The Cattlemen’s Ball of Nebraska announced on Monday country music star John Michael Montgomery...
Country music star injured after tour bus overturns in crash
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at an America First Policy Institute agenda summit...
Trump team dismisses records probe, opposes arbiter picks
The U.S. Marshals Service Eastern District of Louisiana New Orleans said the investigation ran...
US Marshals rescue 14 missing or endangered children