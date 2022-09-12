Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Jacob Elordi reportedly cast as Elvis in upcoming film ‘Priscilla’

Cast member Jacob Elordi arrives at a "Euphoria" Los Angeles event, Wednesday, April 20, 2022,...
Cast member Jacob Elordi arrives at a "Euphoria" Los Angeles event, Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at the Academy Museum. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)(Jordan Strauss | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Fans of 2022′s Elvis may not have to wait long to see the King of Rock n’ Roll back on the big screen.

Deadline reports that Jacob Elordi is set to play Elvis Presley in an upcoming film titled Priscilla.

Elordi, 25, is best known for starring roles in all three The Kissing Booth movies, as well as 2022′s Deep Water.

Cailee Spaeny is reportedly set to play Priscilla. She has previously appeared in Mare of Easttown and Vice.

The movie is based on Priscilla Presley’s memoir Elvis and Me, published in 1985. Sofia Coppola is on tap to direct the film.

