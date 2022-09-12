High pressure keeping the Mid-South dry and mild, but the heat will soon return

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A ridge of high pressure is making for a great start to the week keeping humidity low and ushering cool air into the Mid-South for now. The dry pattern will remain for several day, but a southerly flow will soon return making for a warmer end to the week and weekend.

TONIGHT: Clear with patchy fog before sunrise along with a light West wind and lows in the mid 50s to near 60.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny with a West wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear with a light Southwest wind and lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs near 90 and lows in the mid 60s. Thursday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the lower 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Friday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s and overnight lows in the upper 60s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy each day along with afternoon highs in the lower 90s and overnight lows near 70.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

