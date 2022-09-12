Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

High pressure keeping the Mid-South dry and mild, but the heat will soon return

By Ron Childers
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A ridge of high pressure is making for a great start to the week keeping humidity low and ushering cool air into the Mid-South for now. The dry pattern will remain for several day, but a southerly flow will soon return making for a warmer end to the week and weekend.

TONIGHT: Clear with patchy fog before sunrise along with a light West wind and lows in the mid 50s to near 60.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny with a West wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear with a light Southwest wind and lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs near 90 and lows in the mid 60s. Thursday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the lower 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Friday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s and overnight lows in the upper 60s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy each day along with afternoon highs in the lower 90s and overnight lows near 70.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man shoots himself while attending the Southern Heritage Classic football game.
Man shoots himself at the Southern Heritage Classic tailgate
A man saves a women from attempted Assault.
Memphis man stops an attempted assault on tourist in downtown Memphis
Toney Hopkins charged in carjacking
Suspect charged with carjacking forced victim to drive around at gunpoint, according to records
Lepanto police are investigating an incident after things got a little heated at a high school...
Police investigating incident between fan, referee at football game in Arkansas
Victim critically injured after shooting
Victim critically injured after shooting

Latest News

Monday evening weather update
Monday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-September 12, 2022
Temps heating up
Breakdown: 2022 Summer recap - 3rd hottest on record, and historical flooding ravaged the U.S.
et
Breakdown: 2022 Summer recap - 3rd hottest on record, and historical flooding ravaged the U.S.
et
Monday afternoon Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - Sept 12, 2022