Girl shot, killed in Millington

Millington Police Department
Millington Police Department(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - A young girl was shot and killed in Millington on Sunday.

Police and fire crews were called to a home on Clear Creek Drive around 2 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the girl with a fatal gunshot wound.

Police did not specify the girl’s age, but say she was younger than 18.

Millington Police Department is investigating and have not revealed any details on a possible suspect.

