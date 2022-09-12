Girl shot, killed in Millington

MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - A young girl was shot and killed in Millington on Sunday.

Police and fire crews were called to a home on Clear Creek Drive around 2 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the girl with a fatal gunshot wound.

Police did not specify the girl’s age, but say she was younger than 18.

Millington Police Department is investigating and have not revealed any details on a possible suspect.

