Girl shot, killed in Millington
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - A young girl was shot and killed in Millington on Sunday.
Police and fire crews were called to a home on Clear Creek Drive around 2 p.m.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found the girl with a fatal gunshot wound.
Police did not specify the girl’s age, but say she was younger than 18.
Millington Police Department is investigating and have not revealed any details on a possible suspect.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.