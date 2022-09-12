Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Fred Jones Jr. to be inducted into the Memphis Sports Hall of Fame

Fred Jones Jr.
Fred Jones Jr.(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Southern Heritage Classic’s founder, Fred Jones, has been selected as a 2022 inductee into the Memphis Sports Hall of Fame.

The selection was announced on Sunday, Sept. 11, by the Memphis Sports Council after a vote by an 18-member advisory committee.

The induction ceremony will be held on Oct. 20 at the Cannon Center for Performing Arts.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man shoots himself while attending the Southern Heritage Classic football game.
Man shoots himself at the Southern Heritage Classic tailgate
A man saves a women from attempted Assault.
Memphis man stops an attempted assault on tourist in downtown Memphis
Toney Hopkins charged in carjacking
Suspect charged with carjacking forced victim to drive around at gunpoint, according to records
Lepanto police are investigating an incident after things got a little heated at a high school...
Police investigating incident between fan, referee at football game in Arkansas
Victim critically injured after shooting
Victim critically injured after shooting

Latest News

MLGW Downtown Community Office
MLGW Community Offices reopening
Millington Police Department
Girl shot, killed in Millington
Memphis police on Beale Street
6 teens arrested Downtown for auto burglary, stolen property
Food Network’s Restaurant: Impossible coming to Memphis, seeking diners and renovators