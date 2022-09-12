Fred Jones Jr. to be inducted into the Memphis Sports Hall of Fame

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Southern Heritage Classic’s founder, Fred Jones, has been selected as a 2022 inductee into the Memphis Sports Hall of Fame.

The selection was announced on Sunday, Sept. 11, by the Memphis Sports Council after a vote by an 18-member advisory committee.

The induction ceremony will be held on Oct. 20 at the Cannon Center for Performing Arts.

