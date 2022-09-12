Food Network’s Restaurant: Impossible coming to Memphis, seeking diners and renovators

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Show producers are inviting patrons and renovators to be a part of Restaurant: Impossible’s Memphis episode that will be filmed later this month.

Food Network’s Restaurant: Impossible is coming to the Bluff City to renovate Big Dawg’s in Frayser from Sept. 22 to 23.

Restaurant: Impossible is an American reality show hosted by chef and restauranteur Robert Irvine.

In the show, Irvine and his crew travel to struggling restaurants around the county to help owners turn them around in two days with only $10,000 and the help of the community.

The team is looking for locals who would want to work with the renovation team as design and construction workers for Big Dawg’s transformation. Producers are seeking those skilled or proficient in painting, crafting, constructing, remodeling, cleaning, decorating or upholstering.

Renovations will take place in two shifts: Sept. 22 at 1 p.m. and Sept. 23 at 10:30 a.m.

Workers must be aged 18 years or older and sign an appearance release on site.

This is a paid position and if selected, workers must complete a COVID-19 test. Workers are asked to wear sneakers or boots and work clothing with no logos.

The show is also seeking locals to come to be one of the first diners to enjoy the newly renovated Big Dawg’s.

Producers are looking for patrons who can dine for lunch on Thursday, Sept. 22 at 11 a.m. and for the grand re-opening dinner on Friday, Sept. 23 at 7 p.m.

Production will be covering the cost of the lunch meal but is not covering the cost of the grant re-opening meal.

The deadline for reservations and worker sign-ups is Sept. 20 at 2:00 p.m.

If interested in working on the renovation team, email producers with your full name, email address, cell number and any pertinent skill set/ related profession.

If interested in dining, email producers with your full name, email address, cell number, your party size, and the names of the people in your party.

Please use the following subject line: 2022 / BIG DAWG’S Volunteer.

